MGM hosted awareness campaign on Dengue Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM's Mother Teresa Nursing College and health department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation jointly organised a public awareness program at Health Centres of N-8 and N-11 CIDCO on National Dengue Day.

The event, held under the slogan “Dengue Prevention: Our Responsibility for a Safer Tomorrow”, aimed to create awareness among the public about mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis. The need for effective preventive measures, hygiene and citizen participation to prevent the spread of these infectious diseases was highlighted.

Students, teachers of nursing college and civic body's health workers guided citizens through live demonstrations. Municipal Health Officer Dr Archana Rane, Dr Medha Jogdand, Dr Aditya Joshi, College Principal Satishchandra Buite, Administrative Officer Prerna Dalvi, Deepak Khadke and others were prominent presence in the programme.