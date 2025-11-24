MGM Institute of Physiotherapy secures NAAC ‘A’ grade in first cycle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Mahatma Gandhi Mission’s Institute of Physiotherapy has achieved a significant milestone by earning an ‘A’ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). As an autonomous body under the University Grants Commission (UGC), NAAC evaluates educational institutions across India, and MGM Institute of Physiotherapy has become the first physiotherapy college in the country to receive an A grade in its very first accreditation cycle.

To celebrate this achievement and acknowledge the contributions of those involved, a special felicitation ceremony was held at MGM Salt.

MGM vice president Dr. P. M. Jadhav, secretary Ankushrao Kadam, trustee Bhausaheb Rajale, MGM University vice-chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal, project director Dr. Prerna Dalvi, principal Sharad Babu, faculty members, and other dignitaries attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jadhav expressed happiness over the accomplishment, stating that the credit goes entirely to the dedicated staff who worked diligently during the NAAC evaluation. He encouraged everyone to set their next goal towards achieving an A grade.

Secretary Ankushrao Kadam highlighted Dr. Jadhav’s leadership and applauded the collective efforts of all officers and employees. Project director Dr. Dalvi emphasized that the team worked 24x7, contributing their best as a cohesive family. She further added that the diversity of staff from various states enriched the institution's SSR preparation.

Principal Sharad Babu praised the team’s hard work, noting that the success reflects their commitment to excellence.

During the ceremony, all faculty members and staff were felicitated with mementos and certificates.