MGM M’wada Bhushan Award announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) has announced the MGM Marathwada Bhushan Award' for two years 2023 and 2024.

The award consists of a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a memento.

Chairman of the Selection Committee and MGM Secretary Ankushrao Kadam chaired the meeting recently to select the candidates for the award.

There are two awardees in each year. The names of the selected candidates are as follows;

MGM Bhushan Award of 2023

--Service Field – Veteran social and political activist. Owner of 'Aapla Ghar' Pannalal Surana, Naladurg (Dharashiv).

--Cultural Field–Veteran critic and litterateur Dr Aruna Lokhande (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)

'MGM Marathwada Bhushan' 2024

-Service Field–A veteran activist in Cooperation and Social Work, Arvindrao Gore (Dharashiv).

-Cultural Field– Veteran Playwright and Critic Datta Bhagat (Nanded)