MGM Radio selected for national level WASH project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ministry of Water Resources, Government of India and Community Radio Association have selected MGM Radio 90.8 FM from 500 radios in the country for the project under the WASH project, which is aimed at creating awareness on water, sanitation and health.

A series of ten programs will be broadcast on the radio under the programme “Swachh Sujal Gaon Ki Kahani Radio Ki Jubani”, including clean and safe water methods, Swachh Bharat- Toilet use and management, water conservation methods and groundwater recharge, importance of personal hygiene, WASH Ek Jan Andolan for people with people's participation, importance of water quality and disease prevention, impact of Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission.

Under the project, direct programmes will be organised at three places with the help of the local administration.