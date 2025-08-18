MGM students participate in international festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Students of the Department of Architecture of MGM University participated in the International Learning Festival 'Sun and Earth' organised at Phanggaon, Leh (Ladakh). Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) hosted this event.

Educationist Sonam Wangchuk and all the relevant dignitaries guided the students. The nine-day educational festival included earth building technology, innovative activities based on solar energy, hands-on workshops, interactive sessions and field visits.

The students' knowledge about sustainable design and climate-friendly architecture was further strengthened through this unique high-altitude experience.

The role of MGM University is to promote eco-friendly and experiential education, and the participating students said that this participation is a testament to this. Along with Niharika Kapoor and Nidhi Kankaria, MGM students like Sai Dhawade, Palak Patni, Sairaj Deshmukh and Yash Asodekar participated in this festival.