MGM team bags 1st prize in the Divi Maths contest

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 10, 2024 09:05 PM2024-02-10T21:05:02+5:302024-02-10T21:05:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University team won the first prize in the 20th Mathematics competition jointly organised by Marathwada Mathematical ...

MGM team bags 1st prize in the Divi Maths contest | MGM team bags 1st prize in the Divi Maths contest

MGM team bags 1st prize in the Divi Maths contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University team won the first prize in the 20th Mathematics competition jointly organised by Marathwada Mathematical Society and Deogiri College recently.

Steven D' Silva, a first-year student of MGM University, has won first place in this competition. He was felicitated by dignitaries with a memento, cash prize and certificate. University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam honoured Steven for securing the first rank in the departmental mathematical competition and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Open in app