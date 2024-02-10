MGM team bags 1st prize in the Divi Maths contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University team won the first prize in the 20th Mathematics competition jointly organised by Marathwada Mathematical Society and Deogiri College recently.

Steven D' Silva, a first-year student of MGM University, has won first place in this competition. He was felicitated by dignitaries with a memento, cash prize and certificate. University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam honoured Steven for securing the first rank in the departmental mathematical competition and wished him well in his future endeavours.