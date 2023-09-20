MGM Univeristy's ICT Dept develops AI Anchor 'Arya'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a groundbreaking display of technological innovation, the University Department of Information and Communication Technology (UDICT) of MGM University introduced ‘Arya’ an Artificial Intelligence Anchor, during the university Foundation Day ceremony on Wednesday.

AI Anchor Arya is a creation by a talented team of students led by Dr Sharvari Tamane, head of the department, who captivated the audience with an impressive introduction of the chief guest Dr T V Kattimani, the Vice-Chancellor of Central Tribal University, Andhra Pradesh.

This innovative achievement was headed by Priyesh, a third-year IT student, and his dedicated team. Dr Kattimani and other guests acknowledged and commended Dr Tamane and her team for their ground-breaking work in developing Arya, the first AI Anchor.

UDICT, under the guidance of Dr Tamane and with the support of VC Dr Vilas Sapkal and Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, unveiled a ‘Center of Excellence in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics as part of their ongoing technological advancements.

This centre's objectives include developing innovative solutions to combat cybercrime, fostering startup creation, collaborating with government and private entities, addressing regulatory challenges, especially in finance, and providing open training and internships, including live projects with recorded sessions.