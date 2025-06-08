MGM University & Avantika University sign MoU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University and Avantika University, Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the fields of education, research and innovation.

In a special program organized at Avantika University, this MoU was signed by MGM University Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and Avantika University VC Dr Nitin Rane. Senior officials, deans,all relevant dignitaries of both the universities were present. This MoU was signed under the guidance of Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam and Registrar Dr. Ashish Gadekar made efforts for the success of the agreement.

The main objective of this agreement is to create quality and innovation in education through academic exchange, joint research initiatives, skill development, promotion of startups, innovation-related programs, training workshops and conferences. This will create opportunities for mutual exchange for students and faculty of both universities, which will add value to their knowledge and experience. Both institutions have expressed their determination to undertake ambitious initiatives for the future educational journey through this collaboration.