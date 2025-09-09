MGM University celebrates 6th Foundation Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University (MGMU) celebrated its sixth Foundation Day today with great enthusiasm at the Rukmini Auditorium. Dr Ajay Bhamare, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai (UoM), was the chief guest for the programme.

Dr P M Jadhav (Vice Chairman of MGM), educationist, adv. Bhausaheb Rajale, Dr Vilas Sapkal (Vice-Chancellor, MGMU), Dr Ashish Gadekar (its registrar) and others were present.

The celebration began with a tree plantation at the Chintangaah premises. The NCC students presented a Guard of Honour to the Chief Guest. A documentary showcasing the journey of MGMU was screened.

The dignitaries released the MGM Abhivyakti 2025 Newsletter, Sarngadeva Sarani–Research Pathways in Shastra and Prayoga (Volume 2) and the bilingual research journal Media Messenger. They also launched the Training and Placement Portal. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between MGMU and the UoM.

Box

Dr Ajay Bhamare, Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Mumbai: “In its six-year journey, MGM University has achieved remarkable success. I am confident that in the coming decade, it will gain national as well as international recognition.”

VC Dr Vilas Sapkal said, “MGM University has successfully implemented the National Education Policy (NEP), providing students with multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary education.