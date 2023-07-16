MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jain community members felicitated Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam in a programme held on Friday for his contribution in the social, educational and cultural fields.

A special music concert titled 'Veetraag' was presented at MGM by Dr Sanjay Mohad, Medha Lakhpati and a group of artists. The concert, based on Jain philosophy and infused with the teachings of Lord Mahaveer, received a tremendous response. Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam played a crucial role in bringing this concert to accomplish it.

Jain community members visited his office and felicitated Ankushrao Kadam and his wife Anuradhatai Kadam in the traditional Jain rituals and expressing deep gratitude. Rajendra Pagaria, Pt Gulabchand Boralkar, Nilesh Savalkar, Prof. Sudhakar Lakhpati, Amol Purnekar, Sheetal Pagaria, and Mangal Lakhpati were present. Dr Rekha Shelke, Shiv Kadam and others were present.