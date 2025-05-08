MGM University & Gondwana University sings MoU

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between MGM University and Gondwana University (Gadchiroli. This MoU will promote innovation, research and collaboration in the field of higher education and will be of great significance to both institutions.

The MoU, which was signed by Gondwana University VC Dr Prashant Bokare and MGM University VC Dr Vilas Sapkal, focuses on academic exchange, joint initiatives, training, skill development and implementation of research projects.

D. Ashish Gadekar, Deans Dr H H Shinde, Dr Prapti Deshmukh and Dr Ranit Kishore, Dr Parminder Kaur, Public Relations Officer Shrikant Yerule and others were present.

As per the agreement, the two universities will organise student and faculty exchanges, joint workshops and conferences, startup and innovation initiatives and skills and training. It will be used to provide quality education and career opportunities to students in particular. This will further strengthen the academic cooperation between the two universities and various initiatives can be undertaken in the near future.