MGM University launches new skills learning courses in summer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University will launch Summer Skill Certificate Programs for 10th, 11th and 12th-grade students to utilize their vacation productively.

The courses include Hobby Photography, Video Shooting and Editing, Radio Jockey, Acting for Film and Drama, Public Speaking, Basic French, German, Product Design, Painting, Sculpting, Design Thinking, Mobile App Development, Web Development, Pottery, Bamboo Art, Khadi Weaving, Continental, Bakery, Mocktail Making, Drone Technology, Electric Vehicle, Robotics, 3D Printing, Animation, Python, Sugam Sangeet and Musical Instrument.

Vce-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal said that the students would learn valuable new skills or pursue their hobbies enhancing their abilities. Expert faculty members will teach students through practical training. Interested students can visit MGM University's website: www.mgmu.ac.in.