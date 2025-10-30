MGM University & Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports sign MoU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The MGM and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports signed an important memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of dignitaries at the MGM Trust Office with the aim of organising the Vikasit Bharat Yuva Sansad 2026 competition.

MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Deputy Registrar Dr Parminder Kaur, National Service Scheme Coordinator Dr R.R. Deshmukh, Public Relations Officer Shrikant Yerule and others were present. District Youth Officer Megha Sanwal signed the MoU on behalf of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar on behalf of MGM.

VC Dr Vilas Sapkal said under this agreement, students of MGM University, along with students of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, would be provided the opportunity to participate in ‘Vikasit Bharat Yuva Sansad 2026’. MGM University has been implementing various activities for the benefit of students. This MoU has opened another avenue of opportunity for students.

The ‘Vikasit Bharat Yuva Sansad 2026’ competition is being held at 3 levels: district, state and national.