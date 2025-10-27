MGM University & NIPM sign MoU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University and National Institute of Personnel Management, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Branch (NIPM-CSN) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the MGM Trust Office on Monday in the presence of dignitaries.

Through this agreement, joint initiatives will be implemented in the areas of skill development, research collaboration, and faculty empowerment. MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and others were present. This agreement was signed by Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and NIPM-CSN Chair Puneet Dhingra. Ashish Wagh, Nagesh Deshpande, Sandeep Pimple and others were also present.

Through the MoU, both institutions will work on organising skill development and training programs, industry-based improvements in academic curricula, faculty training programs, research and project-based collaboration, certificate courses and workshops for students and teachers, etc.

This MoU is based on the concept of 'Learning through Collaboration, Leading through Practice' and aims to create innovative opportunities for students, faculty and the human resource sector by integrating academic knowledge and industry skills.