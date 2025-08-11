MGM University signs MoU with Shanti Brasil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between MGM University and Shanti Brasil, a civil society organisation based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to promote and disseminate the Gandhian philosophy of non-violence, peace, Sarvodaya and Satyagraha at the global level.

The MoU was signed by Leandro Uchoas Ribeiro, President of Shanti Brasil and Dr Ashish Gadekar, Registrar of MGM University. Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Dean Dr John Chelladurai and all the concerned dignitaries were present.

Under this agreement, studies, research, training, conferences, workshops and student exchange programmes will be organised between both institutions to develop a just social system based on truth and non-violence, economic-social equality, sustainable lifestyle and a culture of justice and equality. Also, resources will be jointly pooled by creating a network of like-minded institutions and individuals.

The key areas of cooperation include promotion of Gandhian philosophy, implementation of National Education Policy, sustainability, green energy, dissemination of appropriate technologies, international educational programs, youth summits, certificate courses, webinars and social leadership training.