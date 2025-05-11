MGM University to host special music concert ‘Parmitancha Ghat’ today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University will organise a special music concert ‘Parmitancha Ghat’ at Rukmini Auditorium, at 7 PM, May 12 on Vaishakh Poornima, which marks the birth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana of lord Gautam Buddha.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate will inaugurate the concert while MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam. Anuradha Kadam and Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal will be the chief guests.

Dr Sanjay Mohd, the student team, and fellow artists will present at the concert.

The program is open to all. University's Registrar, Dr Ashish Gadekar, has appealed to all to make the event available.