MGM University's 6th Foundation Day celebration today
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 8, 2025 20:20 IST2025-09-08T20:20:03+5:302025-09-08T20:20:03+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sixth foundation day of MGM University will be celebrated at the Rukmini Auditorium, ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sixth foundation day of MGM University will be celebrated at the Rukmini Auditorium, at 10.30 am, on September 9. Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Dr R D Kulkarni will be the chief guest of the programme.
The anniversary celebration will be held in the presence of MGM chairman Kamalkishor Kadam, deputy chairman Dr P M Jadhav, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, all deans, professors, students and dignitaries will also grace the event. MGM University will sign a memorandum of understanding with Mumbai University in the presence of dignitaries on the occasion of the sixth anniversary.
Apart from this, VC Kulkarni has played a significant role in the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and the designing of a four-year multidisciplinary degree curriculum.Open in app