MGM University's 6th Foundation Day celebration today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sixth foundation day of MGM University will be celebrated at the Rukmini Auditorium, at 10.30 am, on September 9. Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Dr R D Kulkarni will be the chief guest of the programme.

The anniversary celebration will be held in the presence of MGM chairman Kamalkishor Kadam, deputy chairman Dr P M Jadhav, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, all deans, professors, students and dignitaries will also grace the event. MGM University will sign a memorandum of understanding with Mumbai University in the presence of dignitaries on the occasion of the sixth anniversary.

Apart from this, VC Kulkarni has played a significant role in the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and the designing of a four-year multidisciplinary degree curriculum.