MGM Universtiy pays tribute to Ratan Tata
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 11, 2024 05:35 PM2024-10-11T17:35:02+5:302024-10-11T17:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MGM University paid tribute to renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday at age 86, ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
MGM University paid tribute to renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday at age 86, during a program on Thursday. The tribute ceremony was held at MGM University at Chintan Gah. University's chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Vilas Sapkal, deans, directors, principals and students were present at the time of condolence.Open in app