MGM’s Chemical Engg student gets patent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Government of India granted a patent to the research of Kanak Talwar, a third-year B.Tech student in the Chemical Engineering Department of Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering (JNEC), MGM University. He has got a design patent on the subject of the innovative design of creating a ‘Bioethanol Production System from Sugarcane Juice’.

To obtain this patent, Kanak Talwar received guidance and support from Dr Ravindra Gaikwad, Akash Vani (MGM University), Dr. Annasaheb Warade and Ravindra Nibe (Pravara Rural Engineering College, Loni). The 5 researchers have collectively obtained this patent and are being appreciated from all levels.

University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dean Dr H H Shinde, Principal Dr Vijaya Musande, Head of Department Dr Sadanand Guhe congratulated Kanak Talwar and others for receiving this patent and wished them well for their future endeavours.