MGM’s movie ‘Chand Saanse’ bags national award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Chand Saanse’ a movie produced by MGM University’s School of Film Art received the award in the ‘Best Film on Family Values’ non-feature film category.

The Directorate of Film Festivals of the union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi on Thursday.

MGM’s School of Film Art and Chandrakant Kulkarni have produced the movie ‘Chand Saanse (Hindi)’ which was directed by Pratima Joshi. It is based on the story of Priya Tendulkar. Milind Jog worked as a cameraman while actors Mohan Agashe and actress Mukta Barve acted in the movie.

The students of the university performed technical responsibilities and roles in the production of the film. This is the first commercial cinema of the university.

University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, and Dean Dr Rekha Shelke congratulated Department Shiv Kadam and his team for the success.