MGM's Shaikh Saif wins 1st place in National Youth Parliament
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 7, 2025 21:15 IST2025-05-07T21:15:02+5:302025-05-07T21:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaikh Saif, a student of the College of Communication, Culture and Media of MGM University, won first place in the National Youth Parliament Competition organised at Maharashtra National Law University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
A total 60 competitors from various law universities across the country participated in this competition. Shaikh Saif presented his views on 'Discussing UCC with Special Emphasis on Civil Unions and Live-in Ambition'.
MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and Principal Dr. Rekha Shelke wished him well for his future endeavours.