MGM's Shaikh Saif wins 1st place in National Youth Parliament

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaikh Saif, a student of the College of Communication, Culture and Media of MGM University, won first place in the National Youth Parliament Competition organised at Maharashtra National Law University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A total 60 competitors from various law universities across the country participated in this competition. Shaikh Saif presented his views on 'Discussing UCC with Special Emphasis on Civil Unions and Live-in Ambition'.

MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and Principal Dr. Rekha Shelke wished him well for his future endeavours.