Mgmt council approves 50 pc hostel fee hike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 50 per cent hike in hostel fees was approved in the Management Council meeting of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday.

There are 14 hostels for boys and girls on the university campus. The students from rural places of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv and other parts of Marathwada and adjoining regions the admitted to the university and stay in the university. The hostels have 1400 intake, including girls. Around 2065 fees are charged annually to each yearly. However, it was increased by 50 per cent. With the approval of management council members, students will have to more than 3,000 yearly.

According to sources, the administration has also increased hostel fees for foreign students and the amount of deposit. The administration set up a committee comprising top officers and authority members to increase the hostel fees. The panel suggested over 50 per cent fees. The sources said that no management council member opposed the decision of the fee hike. The fees will be applicable from the new academic year.

Box

Decision may face opposition

The decision of fee hikes taken by the administration may face criticism from students and their unions in the coming days. The State Government has recently asked the univeristy to send the data of students from drought-affected villages in 2023.