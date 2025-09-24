MGMU’s 4th convocation on Sept 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The fourth convocation ceremony of MGM University will be held at the MGM Sports Stadium, at 9.30 am, on September 27.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor of the university Dr Vilas Sapkal said that Prof K K Aggarwal, president of South Asian University, would grace the occasion as the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. He said that during the ceremony, Padma Vibhushan M M Sharma would be conferred the Honorary Doctor of Science (D Sc) degree. The dignitaries will also award 1,960 students with these degrees.

MGM president Kamalkishor Kadam, chancellor Ankushrao Kadam and members of different authorities will attend the ceremony. The university offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate and Ph D courses in diverse disciplines. Students graduating in the academic year 2024-25 from various disciplines will be awarded their degrees. Of the total, there are Ph D 43, UG-1,393, PG diplomas-24, diplomas-83 and certificates 15.

Five Undergraduate and seven postgraduate students will be honoured with the chancellor's Gold Medal for their outstanding academic performance. Also, the Principal Pratap Borade Gold Medal will be awarded to the top scorer in the Civil Engineering branch. Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar was also present at the briefing.