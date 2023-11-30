MHT-CET-24 to be held in April-May; syllabus & marking scheme released

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has released the syllabus and marking scheme for MHT-CET-2024.

The Cell will hold the test online between April 16 and May 2 for the admissions to the first year of Bachelor of Engineering and Technology, Planning, Pharmacy Courses and first year of Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated), Pharm D PG courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The syllabus and marking pattern has been released by the Cell for the students' convenience.

Box

The questions will be based on the syllabus of the State Council of Educational Research and Training.

--Approximately 20 per cent weightage will be given to the standard XI curriculum and 80 per cent weightage to the HSC curriculum while setting the question paper.

--There will be no negative marking

--The questions will be mainly application-based.

Box

The CET will consist of three question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and each paper will be of 100 marks. The details of marking are as follows;

No.of Paper---subject------11th-----12th Std--marks per question- total marks

--Paper I------Mathematics-10-------40--------------------2------------------100

--Paper II-A--Physics-------10---------40----------------------1-------------------50

--Paper II-B--Chemistry----10-------40---------------------1-------------------50

--Paper III----Biology-------20--------80-----------------------1------------------100

Box

Subject of XII and XI

The questions will be set on the whole syllabus of HSC subjects-Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics for the year 2023-24.

The chapters of standard XI of the 2022-23 year included in the CET syllabus are as follows

--Physics Motion in a plane, Laws of Motion, Gravitation, Thermal properties of

matter, Sound, Optics, Electrostatics, Semiconductors

--Chemistry Some Basic concepts of chemistry, Structure of atom, Chemical Bonding, Redox reactions, Elements of groups 1 and 2, States of Matter, Adsorption and colloids, Hydrocarbons, Basic principles of organic chemistry

--Mathematics Trigonometry II, Straight Line, Circle, Measures of Dispersion, Probability, Complex Numbers, Permutations and Combinations, Functions, Limits, Continuity

--Biology Biomolecules, Respiration and Energy Transfer, Human Nutrition, Excretion and Osmoregulation