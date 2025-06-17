MHT-CET-PCB group result declared

7 toppers from M’wada in different categories

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell declared the result of Physics, Chemistry Biology (PCB) of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET).

It may be noted that the Cell conducted the MHT-CET’s PCB Group examination as conducted at 172 centres were within Maharashtra and 9 examination centres were out of Maharashtra from April 9 to 17. A total of 3,01,072 candidates registered for this group in the State while 93.91% (2,82,734) were present. The Cell announced the list of 14 candidates from the PCB group who scored 100 percentile. Anshika Bhavesh Shah from Mumbai topped the general category with 100 percentile in the State. There are seven candidates from Marathwada who topped the different categories in the test.

Tushar Ashok Warhade from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar topped in the NT-3 category with 99.99 per cent.

Box

7 toppers from M’wada

The names of the toppers are as follows;

-- Kurude Aadinath Madhavrao from Nanded -(100)-OBC-

--Vishwajeet Vishnu Jadhav from Parbhani (99.99)--SEBC-Maratha

--Tushar Tarachand Chavan from Latur (99.91)--DT-VJ

--Vinit Vijaykumar Botule from Nanded (100)--NT-1

--Vaishnavi Siddheshwar Lengare from Latur (100)--NT-2

--Khanderaj Baliram Warkad from Nanded (100)-NT-2

--Tushar Ashok Warhade from Chh Sambhajinagar (99.99)-NT-3