MHT-CET registration date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration date of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2024 was extended for the second time.

It may be noted that the registration began on January 16 and its last date was March 1. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) which is the competent authority for the test extended the date for the first time up to March 9.

Following the request from students and teachers, the date was given an extension for the second time up to March 15. However, the aspirants will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500.

The Cell will hold the CET between April 16 and 30 for admission to professional courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, Planning and Agricultural Education at the various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra State for the academic year 2024-25. The online application registration and verification will not be done without a late fee. There will be two shifts for the online mode of the examinations.

The test was divided into two groups. The first group is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) while the second group is Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). In the first phase, the PCB group will appear for the test while the second phase is for PCM aspirants.