MHT-CET result to be out on June 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2025 on June 16.

The SCETC conducted the test in two groups, that is, Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM), The candidates of PCB appeared for the test from April 9 to 17 while students of PCM took the examinations between April 19 and May 5 in 28 sessions.

A total of 3,01072 candidates were registered for the PCB group. Out of which, 2,82,737 candidates appeared in the examination. For the PCM group, 4,64,263 candidates were registered. Out of them, 4,22,863 candidates were present for the test. The objection form was made available to the candidates between May 18 and 21.

The moderators and chief moderators scrutinised the objections received and they have submitted their report. In 13 sessions of Biology, one (1) objection was correct, in 28 sessions of Chemistry, four (4) objections were correct, in 28 sessions of Physics, seven (7) objections were found to be correct and in 15 sessions of Mathematics, 28 objections are found to be correct. Thus, a total of 40 objections have resulted in awarding full marks to the candidates of the respective session. The result of the CET will be out by June 16

Box

The number of objections subject-wise is as follows;

Subject --Objections--objected question--correct objections

Physics-- 288 -----------90-----------------------7

Chemistry-- 245---------87 --------------------4

Mathematics-- 872-----105 -----------------28

Biology--------09 ----------08 -------------------1

Total----------1414---------290 ---------------40

Box

---As per the report submitted by the experts, the changes will be incorporated into the database and the result will be processed.

---No communication regarding the objections raised will be entertained by State CET Cell, Mumbai after this Notice.

---The objections tracker fees paid for the objection found to be correct would be refunded to the respective candidates.

