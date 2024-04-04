MHT-CET sessions of May 5 postponed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has postponed the sessions of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH-CET)-2024 to be conducted on May 5.

The cell will hold the entrance test in two groups for the admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses for the academic year 2024-25, from April 22 to May 17.

The aspirants of sessions of the first group- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) will be arranged online

from April 22 to 30 while students of the second group Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) will appear for the test between May 2 and 17.

The National Test Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 5. So, the sessions of MHT-CET to be held on May 5 were postponed because of NEET. The Cell urged all students and parents to note the changes in the test schedule. It will announce the date of these sessions soon.

PCB - April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2024

PCM - May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16 and 17, 2024

All candidates to benefit if the objection is accepted

The aspirants have various queries about objections to be submitted for the wrong question or option in the test. The CET Cell made it clear that any candidate who doubts any question or answer as incorrect, he/she can raise an objection by paying the objection fee (non-refundable). “If the objection is accepted, the corrective action will apply to the corresponding batch. For all the objections which will get approved, the corresponding corrective action will apply to all the candidates of the entire batch, irrespective of the fact whether they had raised an objection or not,” the Cell informed this through a communication.