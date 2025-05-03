MHT-CET to be conducted again for over 27.8 K candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 27,800 candidates will be able to re-appear for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2025 on May 5. Only Physics Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) will be allowed to take the test.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducted the CET from April 9 to 27, 2025, online for the academic year 2025-26.

The candidates submitted complaints through e-mail, letter, ticket system, phone and by visiting the CET Cell regarding the technical difficulties faced during the Mathematics subject examination in the morning session held on April 27, 2025.

The SCETC took cognizance of the complaints of the candidates and parents. More than 27,800 candidates will take the MHT-CET-PCM group test on May 5 again. The Cell also released the list of eligible candidates on its official portal.

Keeping in view the educational interests of the candidates, the Cell decided to cancel

the examination conducted in the morning session on April 27. The re-examination of all the candidates will be conducted on May 5. It will be mandatory for the candidates to appear for the re-examination. The admit card of -examination will be made available to the candidates in their login.