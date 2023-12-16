MI workshop held for Parents by Toddlers Nursery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Stepping Stones Education recently organised a Multiple Intelligences (MI) Workshop for parents associated with Toddlers Nursery.

Principal of Stepping Stones High School Jayshree Kad led the workshop. The focus of the interactive session was the empowering message that every child is inherently intelligent, supported by the theory of MI. Kad articulated the dynamic nature of each intelligence, emphasizing the transformative potential of a growth mindset in children. She said every child, when equipped with the right mindset, can evolve into a fully developed individual capable of giving their best.

The workshop underscored the importance of keen observation, open communication, and parental advocacy as pivotal factors in nurturing a child's potential.

The chairman of Stepping Stones Education Abdul Hussain and director Zaeem Rahim talked about their vision for the new generation.