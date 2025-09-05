MIDC action on roadside stalls in Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The MIDC administration carried out action on Friday against illegally set-up roadside stalls in the Bajajnagar. Citizens had been repeatedly complaining about traffic congestion, garbage, and unhygienic conditions in the area. Acting on these grievances, the MIDC administration used JCB machines to remove the stalls.

During the operation, many stall owners voluntarily cleared their stalls; however, some resisted. Notably, one stall owner refused to step out despite repeated appeals, and as a result, he was lifted along with his stall. A large crowd had gathered to witness the incident.

Citizens expressed hope that this action would help restore order in the area. However, the drive has also created a livelihood crisis for the stall owners, whose means of income are now at stake. The administration has indicated that such actions will continue in the future.