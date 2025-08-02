MIDC celebrates 63rd foundation day

Blood donation, health check-up, students’ felicitation mark celebration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) celebrated its 63rd foundation day with enthusiasm and community spirit at Sant Eknath Rangmandir here on Friday.

Employees, their families, and industrial representatives participated in social and cultural activities. The celebration began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by chief engineer Balasaheb Zhanje, regional officer Amit Bhamre, executive engineer Rameshchandra Giri, deputy chief accounts officer Balasaheb Chavan, and union leaders Sarjerao Shrikhande, Yunus Pathan, and Prashant Sarode.

A blood donation camp and a free health check-up camp were organised. They witnessed good participation from staff and workers. Cultural performances and competitions added a festive touch to the occasion. Children of the employees, who excelled in SSC, HSC, diploma, and degree examinations, were felicitated. Apart from this, staff members who completed 25 years of unblemished service were also appreciated.

The programme was attended by Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) president Arjun Gaikwad, CMIA representative Rishikesh Gawli, and CSN First president Mukund Kulkarni and Prasad Kokitil.