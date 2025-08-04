MIDC launches massive anti-encroachment drive in Bajajnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC administration began clearing unauthorized structures from Monday, August 4, starting at Ambedkar Chowk in Bajajnagar. The drive, carried out with heavy police presence, targeted commercial setups, roadside stalls, sheds, and illegal structures built under the guise of religious places.

JCBs and other machinery were used to demolish encroachments marked in advance. Despite minor resistance from locals, the administration held firm, citing prior notices issued to the violators.

---------------------

Shops, sheds, and religious-front businesses removed

Officials clarified that no action was taken against original religious places. However, stalls and businesses using religious names as a front for encroachment were removed. This included temporary shops, tin sheds, and unauthorized prayer setups occupying public land.

---------------------

Citizens' meeting yields mixed response

Before the action, a coordination meeting was held between encroachers and authorities at Waluj MIDC police station. While some citizens voiced concerns, others agreed to vacate voluntarily. Consequently, some structures were cleared peacefully, while others required mechanical intervention.

---------------------

Tight security, large deployment

The operation involved 200 personnel, 10 JCBs, 16 tractors, one poclain, 10 fire officers, and 31 riot control staff, along with ambulance support and electricity board officials. Senior officials including ACP Sanjay Sanap, PI Rameshwar Gade, and API Manoj Shinde led the drive with assistance from 17 police stations. MIDC officers including Amit Bhamre and Rameshchandra Giri also supervised the ground action.

---------------------

Key locations cleared on Day 1

Encroachments were cleared at:

• Ambedkar Chowk to Colgate Chowk road

• Amrapali Buddh Vihar

• Mahadev Mandir, Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir & Swami Samarth Mandir areas

• Open land in front of Hi-Tech College

• More Chowk (Gurudev Seva Mandal school)

• Vegetable market area near Pandharpur

---------------------

Panic among encroachers; many clear out on their own

The swift action sparked panic among encroachers. Several dismantled stalls and sheds on their own before the JCBs arrived. A few vendors from Bajajnagar expressed helplessness: “This shop was our only livelihood, but we couldn’t stop the government.”

---------------------

Effort made to respect religious sentiments

While clearing unauthorized religious-front structures, officials ensured that genuine places of worship were left untouched. Notices were issued and discussions were held with community leaders before the drive.

---------------------

More sectors to follow in next phase

With Bajajnagar as the starting point, MIDC officials said the drive will now expand to other sectors in a phased manner, with prior intimation to citizens.

---------------------

Controversy over paving block removal

Paver blocks laid using funds from the guardian minister were also removed during the action. Vadgaon Kolhati sarpanch Sunil Kale raised objections with MIDC officials.

---------------------

30 illegal classrooms razed at Raje Shivaji School

The largest demolition took place at Raje Shivaji School in Bajajnagar, where 30 unauthorized classrooms were razed. The action lasted till late evening. Benches were left inside, but the damage to property was substantial.