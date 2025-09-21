MIDC plot denied to employees’ housing society despite minister’s orders
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The MIDC Officers and Employees union has accused local authorities of bypassing clear instructions from Industries Minister Uday Samant by proposing to allot a Chikalthana MIDC plot, meant for the employees’ housing society, to someone else.
The union submitted a memorandum to Minister Samant on September 19, highlighting that the housing society has been seeking this plot for 18 years. During a June 11 meeting, Minister Samant had directed the General Manager to ensure the plot is allotted to the employees' society. Instead, the regional office reportedly sent a proposal to the MIDC headquarters to give the same plot to another party. union president Arvind Chaudhary condemned the move, calling it an act of injustice against the employees' society.