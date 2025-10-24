MIDC road named after industrialist Madhur Bajaj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Madhur Bajaj, the renowned industrialist who elevated the city’s reputation by starting Bajaj Auto in 1985, has contributed significantly to the industrial, cultural, educational, and healthcare sectors. Recognizing his contributions, the Municipal Corporation announced on Friday that the road from the Railway Station to the CMIA building in MIDC would be named Shri Madhur Bajaj Road. The announcement by Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth was met with enthusiastic applause. The naming ceremony was held in the presence of several dignitaries and was carried out with much excitement.

The event was attended by chairman of Bajaj Auto Limited Niraj Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Electricals Shekhar Bajaj, late Madhur Bajaj wife Kumud Bajaj; as well as the daughters of the late Madhur Bajaj, Sargam Bajaj, Nimisha Bajaj, and Anurang Jain, along with the entire Bajaj family. Also present were editor-in-chief of Lokmat media group Rajendra Darda, and former minister of industries MLC Sanjay Kenekar; and police superintendent Dr. Vinay kumar Rathod. The request for naming the road was submitted to the municipal administration by industrialists Rishikumar Bagla and Ravi Machhar. Speaking on the occasion, municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth said, “This city has been built by its entrepreneurs. Today, it is emerging as the ‘EV Capital.’ The roots of this development lie in the contributions of the Bajaj family.” The event’s proceedings were introduced and moderated by president of CMIA Utsav Machhar, and the vote of thanks was delivered by secretary Mihir Soundalgekar.

-------------

Madhur Bajaj gave new dimensions to the city’s progress

Madhur Bajaj contributed not only to industrial development but also to education, healthcare, and cultural growth through initiatives such as Maha-Expo, Nath Valley School, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, and Kalasagar.

— Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Electricals

-------------

Marathwada industrial pioneer

In 1985, Madhur Bajaj came to the city and played a crucial role in its progress. The successful organization of Maha-Expo in 1994 marked a new chapter in the industrial history of Marathwada.

— Rajendra Darda, former minister of industries and editor-in-chief Lokmat Media Group