MIDC to appoint security guards to prevent murum theft

-Theft rampant in industrial area, open spaces and closed companies targetted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Murum theft has been rampant for the last few years by digging in open plots and closed companies in Waluj industrial area. Despite complaints to the revenue and police departments, the theft continues. Hence the MIDC has decided to appoint security guards to prevent this theft. The officials said that tenders are being floated for the recruitment process.

The Waluj industrial area has about 100 open plots and spaces. A few years ago minor mineral deposits were noticed on all these plots. Taking advantage of the unguarded spaces, the murum mafias started stealing the murum in large quantities.

Due to contentious illegal excavation, many plots have developed large holes that are about 10 to 15 feet deep. Murum theft is also rampant from the premises of the closed companies. A year and a half ago, MIDC officials had registered cases against the murum thieves in the police station and also notified the revenue department.

But the thefts have not stopped. Hence the MIDC finally decided to appoint security guards at various places. The guards will also patrol the industrial area for keeping an eye on illegal transportation of murum. Executive engineer Ramesh Giri said that since the senior office has given green signal regarding the appointment of security guards, now the tenders will be issued and security guards will be appointed.