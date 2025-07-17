MIDC to demolish 1200 encroachments in Waluj soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Around 1,200 encroachments have been identified on open plots and internal roads in the Waluj Industrial Area, according to a recent survey conducted by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Senior MIDC officials have informed that these encroachments will soon be removed using bulldozers.

The municipal corporation has been taking strict action against encroachments on major roads for the past month. Due to this aggressive drive, major city roads have started to clear up. In the wake of this action by the municipal corporation, MIDC has also decided to take action against encroachments in the Waluj Industrial Estate. A survey of encroachments on open plots and key roads within the MIDC area is currently being conducted on a war footing.

Roads are being measured, and the affected properties are being marked. Authorities have found that there are approximately 1,200 encroachments in Waluj. MIDC has begun preparations to demolish these encroachments using bulldozers. A delegation of MIDC officials, including Regional Officer Amit Bhamre and Executive Engineer Rameshchandra Giri, met with Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar on Wednesday to request police protection. The Police Commissioner has assured them of providing the necessary security support for the action.

Anti-Encroachment drive soon

"An anti-encroachment campaign will soon be conducted in the MIDC area, similar to the one by the municipal corporation. As part of our preparations, we recently met with the Police Commissioner. Once we receive the police support, we will proceed with the action," said Regional Officer (MIDC) Amit Bhamre.