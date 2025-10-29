MIDC to resume action against encroachments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Encroachments are once again rising in the Waluj Industrial Estate, prompting the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to plan another anti-encroachment drive. Two months ago, MIDC, with police assistance, carried out a four-day operation that cleared 1,140 illegal structures from open plots and main roads. The drive, led by regional officer Amit Bhamre and executive engineer Rameshchandra Giri, was widely appreciated by citizens. However, according to Giri, “Encroachments are now gradually reappearing on major roads. To prevent this from escalating, MIDC will soon launch another clearance campaign in Waluj MIDC.”