MIDC urged to complete 10-yr-old old incomplete drainage project in Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A delegation of Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena met the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) superior officials in Mumbai (on August 28) and demanded starting of incomplete underground drainage project at Bajajnagar on priority. They threatened to launch an agitation if the work is not started in a fortnight.

The delegation presented a memorandum to the MIDC chief engineer Prakash Chavan. It stated that the underground drainage scheme was sanctioned in 2007 and even after 18 years the work has not been completed. Due to whims and fancies of the MIDC administration and the contractor the work has been stopped since 2014. Out of 65 kilometres, the contractor laid only 15-16 kms of drainage pipeline. The administration is not serious in resolving the issue. The effluent treatment plant (ETP) had not been commissioned, but some villagers had connected their drainage lines illegally. As a result, the overflowing drainage waste is posing a health threat to residents in the monsoon season.

Chavan then contacted the Chief Executive Officer of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on phone and instructed him to forward the proposal immediately. Chavan also assured him of granting approval to it on the higher level.

The delegation threatened to launch an agitation if there is no progress in the work in 15 days. The Mumbai delegation led by deputy district chief Arvind Dheevar comprised of office-bearers Balasaheb Karle, Vishal Khandagale, Laxman Lande, Sudam Bhande, Bajrang Patil, Balasaheb Shinde, Shrinivas Marathe and Ashok Katare.