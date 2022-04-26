MIDC waterline work unaffected by rise in steel prices

Waterline being laid on 20 km stretch from Waluj to Chikalthana

Aurangabad, April 26:

The MIDC has started work of replacement of the dilapidated waterline from Waluj water treatment plant to Chikalthana and Shendra MIDC by completing the tender process. However, the MIDC had made a security agreement with the contractor agency before awarding the contract. Therefore, even after the rise in the steel prices, MIDC does not have to bear the brunt of the additional cost, the cost is being borne by the contractor without affecting the quality of the work.

The Waluj, Railway station, Chikalthana along with the Shendra MIDC are the oldest industrial estates in the district. Even today, these industrial areas are supplied water through old waterlines. However, pipeline bursts and leakages have become common on this old waterline. Hence the MIDC administration had decided to lay a new waterline on the 20 km stretch between Waluj to Chikalthana. The work of the waterline started in September 2021. Meanwhile, the steel prices doubled in the fourth month after the launch of the work. But as per the contract, the MIDC was not affected by the rise in steel prices. Currently, the work of a 6.5 km stretch of the waterline is underway and a 3.5 km stretch has become operational. Giving more information, executive engineer Ramchandra Giri said that the MIDC started the work after the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and now it is nearing completion. The work consists of laying of the waterline from Waluj water treatment plant to Paithan road and then to Cidco bus stand via Beed Bypass road. From there, the waterline will be taken to Chikalthana. The work also comprises an internal network of waterlines.

Highlights of the work:

-- 800 mm diameter waterline for 8 km.

-- 600 mm diameter waterline for 12 km.

-- Project cost Rs 28 crore.