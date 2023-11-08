Middle age couple held for stealing ornaments through recce

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The crime branch police have arrested a middle-aged couple (boyfriend and girlfriend) involved in committing thefts in jewellery shops by pretending to be customers. They would perform recce of the market before targeting the shop.

The police have arrested Raju Kashinath Chavan (48, Wadagale Wasti, Kopargaon) and Tara Kashinath Kudale (40, Pohegaon, Kopargaon).

It is learnt that one woman entered Sanjay Savkhedkar Jewellers shop and told the worker Yash Giri to show earrings on October 16. Giri placed the trays having different models of earrings in front of her. The lady managed to steal earrings weighing 7 grams from the tray. The theft came to light when the counting of ornaments was underway. Acting upon the information, the crime branch, surveyed the CCTV footage and found that the lady after stepping out of the shop went with a man on motorcycle. The police then pressed the informers who confirmed that it was Raju. Later on the police launched a hunt for him. PSI Sandeep Solanke and his team went to Kopargaon and detained him.

During investigation, Raju confessed that he had stolen the gold ornaments with the help of Tara. He revealed that he was conducting a field survey of the sarafa market. The recci helped enter the shop having a rush of customers and would steal the ornaments and fled away. He also confirmed the theft on October 16 and went on the two-wheeler to Kopargaon.

The police personnel Navnath Khandekar, Dnyaneshwar Pawar, Shyam Aade and Anita Tribhuvan then detained Tara and confiscated the stolen material from her.