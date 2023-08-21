Middle aged man molest hapless woman in public domain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, a 45-year-old man molested a woman demanding sexual favours from a woman in public domain on August 18 late evening. The incident took place in front of the official bungalow of the divisional commissioner. The accused offered Rs 500 to her and when she refused his demand, he beat her as well.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman victim, “When she was passing through the bungalow of the divisional commissioner, the accused clad in a kurta and pants arrived on the motorcycle (bearing number MH 20 EV 8237). He told her to accompany him and Rs 500 to her for the sexual favour. This enraged the woman who then clarified to him that she is not that kind of woman he is thinking of. She was standing with the support of a walking stick. The accused then held her both hands, threw away the stick and offered her hand saying that you are not lame. When she cried, the accused started beating her. The City Chowk police station has registered a molestation case against the accused. Further investigation is on.