Midnight clash over Naser Siddiqui's candidacy in MIM

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the declaration of Naser Siddiqui's candidacy for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency, ripples began to be felt within this party.

Supporters of aspirant Sameer Sajed Builder in this constituency created a ruckus at the party office near Aamkhas around midnight on Saturday. Two groups clashed with each other, prompting police to conduct a mild lathi charge to disperse them.

There are more than 35 per cent Muslim voters in the Aurangabad Central Constituency. Candidates from the Uddhav Sena and Shinde Sena are also contesting in this Constituency, leading to speculation that the MIM candidate may win with the support of Muslim votes.

AIMIM's district president Sameer Builder had been working in the Constituency for the past few days with hopes of securing a candidacy. But, the party suddenly announced Naser Siddiqui's name on Friday, which heightened the discontent among Samir's supporters.

His supporters openly expressed their dissatisfaction at the party office near Aamkhas ground, insisting that Samir be allowed to contest as an independent candidate.

Imtiaz Jaleel's candidacy from the Aurangabad East Constituency was announced at 11 pm, on Saturday. Jaleel, along with his supporters, took out a rally from his residence in the Himayat Baugh area to the party office at 1 am.

Two factions of the MIM confronted each other in front of the party’s office, leading to a growing dispute. The police then intervened and resorted to a lathi charge. Following the incident, police maintained a heavy presence in the area and increased night patrols. There is also speculation that party leaders managed to placate Samir's dissatisfaction.