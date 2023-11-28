Milind School observes Mahatma Phule death anni

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Milind Multipurpose High School, Nagsenvan observed the death anniversary of great social reformer and educator Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. Principal Dhanykumar Tilak,

teachers and students garlanded the image of Mahatma Phule. Students delivered speeches on life and work of Mahatma Phule. Tilak spoke about Mahatma Phule's educational movement, Satyashodhak movement and his literature. Hemant Gaikwad gave introductory speech, Maya Gawai anchored the programme while Yogesh Pawar proposed a vote of thanks. Teachers K D Kelkar, Ramdas Marag, Rohini Rajbhoj, and non-teaching staff members Bhaiyyasaheb Amrao, Shilpa Tupe, Sharad Kamble, Farad Baig took efforts for the success.