Milk transport vehicle meets with major accident; Loss worth lakhs

Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar

In the wee hours of Sunday when a speeding Eicher truck coming from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rammed head-on into a milk transport vehicle arriving from Ahilyanagar at AS Club Chowk.

The impact caused severe damage to the milk vehicle and resulted in thousands of litres of milk spilling across the road from around 400 crates, leading to an estimated loss of several lakhs. Driver Rajendra Dabhade and Vishwas Pawar were transporting Godavari brand milk in vehicle number (MH-17-BY-7226) from Kopargaon to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Around 2 am, as they approached AS Club Chowk, an Eicher truck (MH-28-BB-5430) speeding from the opposite direction crossed the road divider and collided head-on with their vehicle. The milk vehicle’s front portion was heavily damaged, and hundreds of milk pouches from 400 crates burst open, spilling thousands of litres of milk on the road. Preliminary estimates place the financial damage between Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh. Upon receiving the alert, police constables Suhas Munde and Gajanan Sonune from Waluj MIDC police station reached the spot and took Eicher truck driver Ramgopal Ashok Mothe (30) into custody. A case has been registered against him for violating traffic rules and causing a serious accident.