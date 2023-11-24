Milk vendor attempts to damage ATM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A milk vendor tried to break open an ATM centre of the SBI Bank, at Sara Vaibhav, on Jatwada Road, on November 23 at wee hours (4 am). Meanwhile, the alertness of residents helped police to catch him red-handed and save the cash Rs 13 lakh which was in the ATM machine. The name of the vendor is Idris Yusuf Pathan (34, Rasulpura, Jatwada village).

It is learnt that the vendor, on November 23, was trying to damage the ATM with the help of a steel rod and a hammer. The localities on learning about it alerted the Begumpura police. The cops reached the spot and detained Idris. The constable Rajkumar Jadhav is investigating the case.