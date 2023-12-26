MIM offers to join MVA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP and other alliance parties are in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). They should also take us with them. We are giving this proposal to MVA through the media. They should call for discussion. Talks can be held for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. If Congress-NCP can go with Shiv Sena, why not we? Asked by Imtiaz Jaleel, the MP of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Talking to this newspaper, he said as the State president of AIMIM, he can speak about the State only.

“AIMIM president Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi will take the decision on whether to join the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or not. In the State, AIMIM is ready to go with MVA. If you want to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party, take us with you,” he said.

He said that the previous elections showed how strong is his party in the State.

“The 150-year-old Congress should not be egoistic. At present, the party is at zero in the Lok Sabha in the State. We have at least one MP in the State. There is no point in underestimating anyone. Often, we are accused that wherever our party contests elections, it benefits to BJP. Is there any problem to take us with you,” Jaleel said.

He asserted that the ball is in the court of MVC currently. “They should take a decision. Otherwise, we are ready to fight elections in our own way,” said Jaleel while giving a warning that MIM should not be considered untouchable.

He said that if they receive any response from the MVA, they would hold discussions about seat allocation by sitting at the table.

“We cannot say anything about seat sharing for now. It should not be forgotten that MIM is currently a bigger party than Congress in the state,” he reiterated. Earlier too, MP Jalil had offered a similar proposal to Congress and NCP.