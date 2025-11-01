MIM to contest elections in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A session of corner meetings has started in Sillod tehsil for campaigning before the elections are announced here.

MIM party's Maharashtra General Secretary Sameer Sajid Builder held a public meeting in Sillod at 8 pm, on Friday. In this meeting, he said that a party called MIM will participate in the upcoming elections of the Municipal Council, Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) on its own.

MIM's tehsil president Shaikh Muktar alias Bablu hosted this meeting. He said the campaign would be enhanced in the tehsil and the State.

Candidates will be fielded in all departments under the guidance of former MP Imtiaz Jaleel. Shaikh Muktar, Kakasaheb Kakade of the Workers' Union, Fahim Pathan, Anwar Pathan and Sahebkha Pathan were present in the meeting.