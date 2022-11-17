Minimum temperature reaches 12.5°C

Aurangabad:

The city has started feeling the winter chill in morning and evening. For the second time in the last 17 days, a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius (°C) was recorded on Thursday. This is the lowest temperature recorded this winter season. The temperature is likely to drop further in the next few days. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5°C on November 1. Since then, the minimum temperature remained between 13 and 14°C. However, the minimum temperature has been falling for the last three to four days. It is extremely chilly at night and in the morning, and citizens are coming out of their houses only after wearing warm clothes.