Minister Abdul Sattar visits Cantonment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s Minority Development Minister Abdul Sattar today visited the ill-fated building where seven persons, including two minors of one family, were burnt alive in a fire accident held in Dana Bazaar at Cantonment on Wednesday wee hours.

He interacted with the relatives of the deceased and condoled them. The minister mentioned that the government will be taking immediate measures to avoid the repetition of such incidents in densely populated localities in the city and how fast the relief could reach them during crisis hours. The chairman of District Credit Cooperative Bank Arjun Gade, Ketan Gaje, Rajendra Thombre, Javed Patel, Satish Tathe, and others were present on the occasion.